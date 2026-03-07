Firearms petition

A Field and Game Australia petition supported by The Nationals' Member for Eastern Victoria, Melina Bath has triggered a debate in State Parliament.

With more than 12,000 signatories, the petition will be presented for debate on April 1.

The petition calls on the State Government to consider proper enforcement of existing laws and warning against rushed, ineffective changes.

In the wake of the devastating Bondi tragedy and amid escalating concerns about extremist terrorism, Ms Bath said community safety must always come first but cautioned against hurried legislative responses that risk missing the real problem.

"Rushed and non evidence-based changes have potential to impact responsible, law-abiding firearm owners without improving public safety or reducing the risk of terrorism or serious crime," Ms Bath said.

"Victoria already has some of the strictest firearm laws in the country and measures like firearm caps or shorter licence terms won't stop crime or improve community safety."

Ms Bath called on Labor to guarantee genuine consultation with firearm owners and sporting and hunting organisations.