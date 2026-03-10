Firearm owners praised for safety compliance

With the firearms safes at In Season Hunting and Fishing in Warragul are Divisional Firearms Officer Leading Senior Constable Steven Dixon (right) and manager of In Season Hunting and Fishing, Nicki Kimm.

Local firearms holders have been praised for their compliance with firearm storage regulations following a recent inspection operation conducted by the divisional firearms officer.

With support from the Warragul pro-active policing unit, Warragul, Drouin and Neerim South uniform police and the Morwell divisional tasking unit, a total of 134 inspections were conducted across Warragul and Drouin last weekend as part of Operation Vulcan.

Divisional firearms officer for the Baw Baw, Bass Coast, Latrobe and South Gippsland areas, leading senior constable Steven Dixon said the main focus of Operation Vulcan was ensuring firearm storage complied with current regulations.

Of the 134 inspections, only one was non-compliant due to a no longer suitable storage solution.

"All the (storage) laws changed in 2022 - in 2022 it might have complied, but not now with the new regulations," leading sen const Dixon explained.

"He was issued with what we call a notice to improve, and he called me back the next day and said he'd gone to In Season Hunting and Fishing and bought a safe."

"We're really impressed with how everybody is doing a great job," he said.

Leading sen const Dixon will join the proactive policing unit at Farm World later this month, to provide information and guidance related to firearms licensing and storage and proposed changes to firearm laws in Victoria.