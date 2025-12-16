Festive fun at carols

The countdown to Christmas is on, and the 2025 Neerim South Community Carols on December 21 will provide a night of festive fun.

Hosted at Neerim South Primary School, the much loved community event promises an evening full of music, laughter, and festive cheer.

Families and friends will enjoy performances from local musicians, joyful community sing-alongs, and of course, a special visit from Santa. There'll even be an appearance from the world-famous Neerim Wiggles, back by popular demand and ready to get the crowd dancing.

The carols will conclude with the grand finale of fireworks set to light up the night sky.

Adding to the magic, the students of Neerim South Primary School and Neerim District Secondary College have been hard at work preparing a special treat for the community. The school is forming a choir to lead the sing-alongs. Word has it they've been practising Silent Night with great enthusiasm.

No Christmas celebration would be complete without delicious food. A range of food trucks will be serving up tasty treats throughout the evening, alongside the ever-popular Lions Club barbecue. Whether you're after something sweet, savoury, or simply a classic sausage in bread, there'll be plenty on offer to keep everyone fed and happy.

Bring along your picnic rugs, glow sticks (or even better buy them on the night), and best singing voices for a night that captures true community spirit - togetherness, kindness, and Christmas joy.

Gold coin donations on the night will go toward supporting local schools. The carols will be held on Sunday, December 21 from 6pm.