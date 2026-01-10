Enjoy live music locally

Grab your picnic rugs and folding chairs and prepare for an evening of live music on the West Gippsland Arts Centre forecourt next Friday night for "Forecourt Friday".

Forecourt Friday is a free, family-friendly music event series that supports local musicians and offers an exciting experience for audience members of all ages.

January's event will kick off at 5:15pm, with a free NGV Kids arts workshop run by Jo Draisma, before three fantastic musical acts take the stage.

Musicians Matilda and Harry will start their set at 6pm, followed by Cale Maddison. The Mel Pollard Band will conclude the event at around 8:30pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camp chairs and picnic blankets and are recommended to support Warragul's local restaurants by ordering takeaway and enjoying it in the forecourt.

The arts centre bar will be open and BYO alcohol is not permitted. In the event of rain, the festivities will continue inside the venue.

The Forecourt Friday event on January 16 is free, however, attendees are encouraged to RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/share/1Dk5SH2M4x/