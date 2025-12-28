Endometriosis and pelvic pain clinic to open in Gippsland

A new Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic (EPPC) has opened in Morwell, significantly expanding access to specialist health services for women and gender diverse people across the region.

Funded by the Federal Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing, the clinic will be delivered by Latrobe Community Health Service (LCHS).



Gippsland PHN chief executive officer Amanda Proposch said the investment marked a major step forward for regional healthcare.



"This funding is a huge step forward for the health of women and gender diverse people not just in Gippsland, but across the country. It will help provide the right training, equipment, patient resources, and referral pathways so patients can get the care they need," Ms Proposch said.



"This service will complement the important work already undertaken by general practice across Gippsland in women's health and pain management, by offering additional specialised support locally. It's a vital step towards making healthcare more accessible and responsive to the needs of our community."



An estimated 14 per cent of Australian women are affected by endometriosis, with an average diagnostic delay of six and a half years.



In response to the growing demand, the Federal Government has invested $19.6 million over three years to establish 11 new EPPCs, expanding the national network from 22 to 33 clinics.



"Endometriosis and chronic pelvic pain affect so many people in our region, often for years before they receive the right diagnosis or support," Ms Proposch said.

"We know the impact these conditions have on health, education, work and family life. Having a local, GP-led multidisciplinary model will make a genuine difference for women and gender diverse people who deserve timely, compassionate and coordinated care."



The new clinic in Gippsland will strengthen specialist health services for women and gender diverse people in the region by providing: improved access to diagnostic, treatment, and referral services for endometriosis and pelvic pain; care and symptom management for perimenopause and menopause; increased access to allied health and support services; inclusive and culturally safe care for all patients; and strengthened workforce expertise in women's health.



The clinic's multidisciplinary model includes experienced GPs - including those with postgraduate obstetrics and gynaecology qualifications - alongside services spanning sexual health, transgender health, and support for culturally diverse communities.



LCHS chief executive officer Paul Ostrowski said having a dedicated clinic in Gippsland would allow people to access the specialist support they needed, closer to home.



"This clinic will make a real difference in improving health outcomes for women and gender diverse people and we're excited to play our part in delivering it," he said.



Intake and bookings will open on Friday January 2, 2026. Bookings initially will be made via phone, with online booking options to follow once the service is established. The clinic will provide no cost appointments, support for perimenopause and menopause, increased access to allied health and inclusive care for priority and underserved communities.