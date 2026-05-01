Dusties defence shines in win

Warragul Industrials' Monai Porykali charges out of defence against Mornington on Saturday. Porykali won the Anzac Day medal for a best on ground performance.

Warragul Industrials' senior women's side have come out on top of a tense grand final rematch at home against Mornington on Anzac Day.

After a tense opening term the Dusties broke away in the second quarter, eventually holding on for a 6.7 (43) to 5.2 (32) win.

Coming into round three, Mornington were top of the ladder in both the division one seniors and reserves.

This was also the grand final rematch from the past two years for the senior teams with Mornington winning in 2025 and Dusties in 2024.

The pre-game Anzac service and the special Anzac jumpers enabled all players to pay respect to the servicemen and women who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Make the task of beating Mornington harder was the late withdrawal of Abbie Hoiberg-Cox before the game with an ankle injury sustained in the previous round. This gave an opportunity to young players Tia Jenkins, Elaina Domalga and Brooke Hunter to spend more time in the midfield.

As predicted by many, the game was an arm wrestle early with momentum changing constantly. It was even at quarter time but there was plenty of areas for improvement for the Dusties team.

During the break, Warragul Industrials coach Scott Armour spoke about improving the shape around the contest as Mornington. This seemed to work as Dusties controlled most of the second quarter to take a two-goal lead at half time.

The Dusties then focused on building on the lead in the third term. Their backline was excellent, repelling many attempts from the Bulldogs to drive the ball forward.

Molly Van Berkel especially was doing another great job on the league's two-time leading goalkicker and former VFLW player Tenae Browne.

The Dusties team focused on tempo, making sure they slowed the ball down in the last knowing that Mornington needed the game played fast to make up the deficit.

In the end the home side kept fighting until the final siren to win by 11 points. The umpires judged Monai Porykali as a clear winner of the Anzac Day medal for her dominant game in defence.

A highlight was the impact and contribution of new players to Dusties, including Elaina Domalga, and Shae Langley.

Next week the Dusties have a difficult road trip, travelling to the Peninsula to take on the much improved Karingal team.

Reserves

The Warragul Industrials' development fought hard but were unable to go with Mornington, losing 3.7 (25) to 7.8 (50).

Coming off two strong wins, the Dusties expected a tough contest and prepared accordingly.

The team felt honoured to play on Anzac Day, with a strong focus on effort, resilience, sportsmanship, and supporting one another.

Led by Kristy Mason, Jess Kemp and Mel Lewis, the reserves side showed grit and determination from the outset.

The first half was closely fought, with scores level at half time. Mornington took control early in the third quarter, gaining the lead as the Dusties began to feel the effects of the heat but maintained composure and effort.

Mornington's pressure and strong positioning limited the home side's ability to move the ball into their forward line, eventually walking away 25-point winners.

Despite challenges, the Dusties' 'never give up' attitude stood out, with the team fighting hard right through to the final siren.