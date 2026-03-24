Drug trafficking arrest

An early morning intercept on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a Traralgon man and woman for drug offences.

A police night shift patrol crew saw a 2006 Toyota Prado driving around North Rd, Warragul at 1:30am.

Police said the car was intercepted in Albert Rd. A 29-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were inside.

Police said based on the occupants' nervous behaviour and inability to provide a reason for driving around in the early hours of the morning, police conducted a search of the vehicle.

A significant amount of drugs and weapons were allegedly found in the vehicle, including: three vials containing 45ml of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) in the centre console; a small quantity of methamphetamine in the sunglasses compartment; a quantity of heroin in a handbag in the car; ecstasy; a significant amount of prescription medications; a knife and a tomahawk; and a brass table leg fashioned into a makeshift bat. The offenders' phones were seized and allegedly contained messages related to drug trafficking.

The offenders were charged with trafficking GHB and four counts of possessing a drug of dependency. They were bailed to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court in August.

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A 38-year-old Warragul man was charged with drug possession last Monday allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

The offender was located hiding next to a vehicle at a factory in Pearse St, Warragul, during a night shift patrol at 11:30pm.

A search of the vehicle was conducted where police allegedly located methamphetamine and a locked briefcase.

Police said the briefcase was seized and opened at the station and allegedly contained 1.23 litres of GHB.

The offender was charged with drug possession and bailed to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court in August.