Drouin singles championships

Drouin Bowling Club has crowned Mary Firth and Dennis Throup as its singles champions for the 2025/26 season.

Mary, who has previously finished runner-up several times, took the women's singles championship title after a final against Elaine Thorpe.

Dennis bowled against Vince Mancarella to determine the men's singles championship.

Both Mary and Dennis currently play in division one and have represented Drouin at multiple events.

The club said it was great to see many bowlers entering this major event and thanked markers Margie Rhodes and John Bignal.