Drouin Nighthawks dominate exhibition

At the trading table are (from left) Lillian Ridgway (Drouin South branch), Chris Egan and Anne Freeman (both from Moe Ladybirds branch).

The Latrobe Central Group of the Country Women's Association held its annual Creative Arts Exhibition recently at Drouin recently.

CWA Latrobe Central Group includes 12 branches from Bunyip, Labertouche and Neerim District, through Drouin, Drouin Nighthawks and Drouin South, Warragul, Moe, Morwell and out to Traralgon, Gormandale and Flynn. Most branches had members who submitted items to the exhibition.

Funds raised through annual exhibitions are directed into projects supporting vulnerable women, children and their families.

Drouin Nighthawks were awarded "most successful branch" with a whopping 190 entries, many of them first-time exhibitors, and many taking home awards.

A total of 623 items were entered across 201 categories, including cookery, preserves, knitting, crochet, sewing, embroidery, dolls/toys/bears, pictures, patchwork, craft, member's family and horticulture – cut flowers, and container grown plants.

The range of skills and quality of work completed across the group of women was inspiring for visitors to the exhibition. As well as a fabulous range of handcrafts and cooking/preserves to look at, there also were spinning demonstrations.

A CWA event would not be complete without the ubiquitous scones, jam and cream and this was augmented with sweet slices and biscuits. Many of visitors spent time chatting with friends over a cuppa.

It was an intense few days for those involved in organising, receiving exhibits, acting as stewards, catering, and packing up, but entirely worthwhile and rewarding.

"So many beautiful articles were on display and so many talented ladies. Well done to all members who exhibited their handcrafts, and those who exhibited their home industries. It was a pleasure to view and to assist with this fabulous exhibition," said Latrobe Central group president Helen Riedl.

CWA is an organisation of women supporting women, children and families across Victoria.