Drouin champions crowned

The women's triples grand finalists were (from left) winners Lesley Deal, Louise McDonald and Mary Andrews and runners-up Judy McGrath, Lisa Ronalds and Wilma Rees.

Drouin Bowling Club recently completed their 2025-2026 club championships with the grand finals of women's and men's triples.

After weeks of beautiful days for the club's other events this grand final was played in cold and windy conditions.

The men's event was won by son and father outfit, Peter and Toby Wallace (second and skip respectively) and their lead was Alex Miller.

Alex bowled brilliantly all game and his work as lead kept their opposition constantly under pressure. He was well supported by Peter Wallace, who was consistent and accurate, leaving Toby to put the icing on the cake, which he regularly did.

As a result, the Wallace/Miller team led from start to finish although the gap closed slightly towards the end.

The opposition team of Dennis Throup (skip), David McIlfatrick (second) and Peter McGrath (lead) bowled well given the pressure they were under throughout the match.

In the women's grand final there was a team with a total of four years bowling experience between them.

Wilma Rees (skip), Lisa Ronalds (second) and Judy McGrath (lead) were clearly underdogs because of their short bowling careers and there was a lot of crowd support for them.

The team owes a lot to the coaching work of Andy Kidd, Mary Firth and her late husband Les. So many of Drouin's new bowlers have been given their starts at the Thursday morning session they have run.

But their opposition had other ideas and were determined to make it hard for their opponents.

Louise McDonald led handily and was well supported in her own quiet way by Second, Lesley Deal. But the absolute standout on the night was their skip Mary Andrews.

Mary bowled accurately and with perfect weight all game. On many occasions when the opposition looked like winning the end, Mary put in some inspired bowls to take shot.

Brother and sister duo Peter and Judy McGrath were fresh off their win in the midweek division six grand final but both had to settle for runners-up in their club triples grand final.

The club offered congratulations to the winners and commiserations to the runners-up, as well as thanks to the contingent of supporters who came along to watch the games.

With all club championships completed, the club now looks forward to the upcoming presentation night.