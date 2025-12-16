Midweek wins for Drouin

Drouin's division one side had a good battle at Trafalgar on Saturday.

Division one: Drouin lost to Trafalgar 72/88

Chris Deal and his team of Fred Scicluna, Wayne Hawken and Alex Miller lost 16/29.

Gareth Rich and his team Col Jeffrey, Peter Wallace and John Bickerdike won 19/17.

Dennis Throup and his team of Vince Mancarella, Denise Hamilton and Matt Walker lost 20/21.

Doug Boggie and his team of David McIlfatrick, Bruce Andrews and Elaine Thorpe lost 17/21.

Division three: Drouin (2) defeated Yinnar 104/59

Rudy Kerkvliet and his team of Peter Phillips, Neil Radford and Paul Delaney won 31/12.

John Bignold and his team of Bob Campbell, Wayne Walsh and Neil Bullen won 19/15.

Brian Thorpe and his team of Ian Wake, Andrew Blaby and Don Mowat won 31/18.

Steve Barr and his team of Andy Kidd, David Wall and Wilma Rees won 23/14.

Division five: Drouin (3) lost to Warragul (3) 50/67

Bob Dickson and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Dini Hone and Lesley Deal lost 15/21.

Mary Andrews and her team of Lloyd Smith, Glenda Jarred and Laurie Innes lost 11/29.

Dennis Daniels and his team of Irene Dawson, Bev Walsh and Billy Martin won 24/17.

Division seven: Drouin (4) defeated Traralgon RSL (4) 59/31

Ian Haughton and his team of Bob Cole, Barrie Price and Ron Douthie won 33/12.

Gwen Price and her team of Brian Davey, Richard Joyner and Helen Kerkvliet won 26/19.

Midweek

Drouin had a great day on the greens, winning three games and falling short against fourth ranked Traralgon in division one.

Division one: Drouin lost to Traralgon 51/60

Col Jeffrey and his team of John Bickerdike, Elaine Thorpe and Vince Mancarella lost 17/23.

Chris Deal and his team of Ian Wake, Grant Butler and Ron Westrup lost 9/21.

Dennis Throup and his team of David McIlfatrick, Dini Hone and Denise Hamilton won 25/16.

Division two: Drouin (2) defeated Traralgon (2) 62/50

Rudy Kerkvliet and his team of Mary Andrews, Lesley Deal and Glenda Jarred drew 19/19.

Andre De Waele and his team of Andy Kidd, Wayne Walsh and Alan Fleming won 19/15.

Brian Thorpe and his team of Neil Bullen, Russell Dawson and Wilma Rees won 24/16.

Division three: Drouin (3) defeated Traralgon (3) 63/53

Irene Dawson and her team of Margaret Rhodes, Helen Kerkvliet and Frank Duffy lost 14/23.

Dennis Daniels and his team of David Wall, Bev Walsh and Gwen Price won 24/16.

Bob Dickson and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Louise McDonald and Billy Martin won 25/14.

Division five: Drouin (4) defeated Trafalgar (3) 46/25

Geoff Pattison and his team of Bob Cole, Ash Rees and Lorraine Fox won 28/5.

Steve Kennedy and his team of Brian Davey, Trish Cole and Judy McGrath lost 18/20.