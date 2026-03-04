Double defeat for Traf

Trafalgar's runners-up team in division three on Saturday were (back, from left) Colin Carmichael, Sue Robinson, Derek Jones, Paul Dawson, Mal Clymo, Wayne Hurst, Darryl Horner, Peter Watson, Luke 'Chops' McFarlane, (front, from left) Heather Taylor, Peter Dart, Barry Leicester, Pete Jonas, Alex Brodie, Kathy Geisler, Terry Robertson and Frank Farrugia.

Trafalgar's double for premiership flags came to a sudden end on Saturday with divisions one and three teams both defeated in their grand finals.

Today, the club will have another chance at gaining premiership glory when its division one team takes on Newborough in the midweek grand final.

Division one: Trafalgar lost to Traralgon 81/102

Division one played Traralgon at Longwarry following a venue change from Newborough due to the wet weather.

Trafalgar's team of Nathan Cook, Chris Bortignon, Tim Fraser and Peter Rosenboom fared the best with a win by four shots (26/22) against James Scullin's rink.

Tommy Lodge, Matt Coutts, Mat Leicester and Matt Ogilvie held Wayne Lynch's rink to a draw (19 shots each).

On the debt side of the ledger Matt Schreyer's team of Adam Proctor, Ted Kuklinsky and Graham Hill went down against Matt Ferrari's team 15/28.

Ian Miles, David Cook, Mick Fleming and Noel Rubenstein went down down 12 shots (21/33) to Vin McIlwain's team.

Division three: Trafalgar (2) lost to Newborough (2) 76/83

Playing at Traralgon Indoor, division three went down in a close game to the Newborough side by seven shots.

Best rink of the week was Derek Jones' rink of Wayne Hurst, Peter Dart and Luke McFarlane, winning by 11 shots 25/14.

With a scoreline of 26/21 was the team of Paul Dawson, Peter Jonas, Heather Taylor and Alex Brodie winning over Alan Ryan's rink.

Mal Clymo, Peter Watson, Daryl Horner and Sue Robinson lost by a margin of 10 shots (11/21) to Trevor Kennedy's team.

Frank Farrugia's rink of Barry Leicester, Terry Robertson and Col Carmichael lost to Robbert Cook's team 14/27.

A good year of achievements to get two Saturday pennant sides into grand finals.

Midweek

Trafalgar's division one team travelled to Yinnar meet the Traralgon RSL team in the preliminary final last week.

After 63 ends of excellent bowling, Trafalgar overcome the RSL with a scoreline of 74/38 shots to advance to meet Newborough in today's grand final.

Best score of the day was Ian Miles with Matt Coutts, Matt Ogilvie and Sue Robinson over Beau Williamson's rink 28/9 shots.

Matt Schreyer's rink of Adam Proctor, Mick Fleming and Paul Dawson came out 11 shots up 24/13 against Maurice Sutcliffe's rink.

The rink of Nathan Cook, David Cook, Noel Rubenstein and Pat Tatterson ended their day up six shots (22/16).