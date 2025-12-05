Don't be complacent

Resident Lynne Willis (left) receives a "Get Fire Ready" showbag from CFA community engagement officer Hayley King at the Baw Baw Shire community briefing in Trafalgar.

Spring rain may have arrived but the Trafalgar community was warned not to be complacent heading into summer.

CFA community engagement officer Hayley King warned the rain had only acted to create extra growth.

Speaking at Baw Baw Shire's recent community briefing in Trafalgar, Ms King urged residents to download the VicEmergency App to stay informed ahead of summer.

She said more than 40 per cent of Victorians removed the VicEmergency app during the COVID pandemic, "and we haven't seen that rise back up again".

Checking the fire danger rating each day was another tip as was a warning not to disengage with outside conditions on hot days.

"You may see or smell a fire before you get that notification," Ms King said.

Acknowledging a level of frustration with the early introduction of fire restrictions, she said the move followed higher than average temperatures combined with lower rain in the winter months. As a result, grasslands were expected to dry out quickly this summer.

"We get that (frustration) but we were having bushfires and grass fires running in winter," Ms King said.

She urged anyone wishing to obtain a burn off to apply online or in person at your local station, noting "CFA is issuing these permits for vegetation clean ups around the home".

As part of any property clean up, Ms King urged residents to consider filling any gaps in the roof, chimney or gutters.

"If leaves and sticks can get in there, so can an ember," she said, adding embers fell 30km ahead of the fire front on Black Saturday in 2009.

For further tips and information, visit cfa.vic.gov.au