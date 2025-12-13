Donors thanked at morning tea

Luke Smith (left) and Wesley Mann (right) from Reflect Consulting with WGHG fundraising support officer Melissa Patterson. Reflect Consulting's charity golf day contributed to the donation of new Supertees for the paediatrics ward and emergency department.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group recently acknowledged the support and generosity of local donors and fundraisers at a special morning tea event.

Held in the Fountain Room at the West Gippsland Arts Centre, the event was an opportunity for donors and community groups to come together and learn how their donations had contributed to the WGHG.

The groups in attendance included the Drouin and Warragul Lions Clubs, Reflect Consulting, Pharaoh's Secret Angels, Andrews Foundation, the West Gippsland Charity Golf Day Association, the Drouin Hills Probus Club Knitter Knatters, A Girls' Day Out and Baw Baw Big Blokes BBQ.

Donors heard from staff and leaders about the tangible difference their support had made, including the purchase of new medical equiptment, surgical beds, Supertees and toys for the paediatrics ward and a new Scout machine which will significantly improve the treatment of breast cancer.