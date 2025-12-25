Debut novel launched

More than 60 people attended the launch of local author Leonie Blackwell's debut novel "Lies Within Darkness".

While Leonie previously authored three self-help books, this was her first work of fiction — a psychological thriller based on true events.



Leonie's former year 12 English teacher Keith Gillam launched the book. Keith reflected on the "embryonic" version of Leonie he taught - a kind, compassionate teenager who he never imagined would one day write such a powerful book.

He spoke about the novel's impact, describing it as beautifully written, emotionally honest, and impossible to put down.



"For an average-grade English student," he joked, "she has shown she can write a literary work that completely absorbs you. You'll want to read this book."

Leonie shared the unexpected and deeply personal origins of the novel.

What began as a way to manage severe PTSD following a traumatic experience soon grew into a full manuscript.



"This is most definitely a book I never intended to write," she told the audience. "But writing became my anchor. It allowed me to externalise what I had lived through and turn fear into story."



Within two months she had written 45 chapters, pouring emotion, truth, and reflection into pages first intended only for herself.

Encouraged by early readers — including fellow travellers she met on a plane to Europe — she committed to shaping the raw material into a novel.

Leonie read from the promotional blurb and the opening chapter before taking questions from the audience.



Lies Within Darkness is now available directly from Leonie, through Amazon and via her website.