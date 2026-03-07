Dealership change

Longstanding Warragul agricultural machinery company Vin Rowe Farm Machinery, recently sold its Kubota tractor and Krone hay making machinery dealerships to Peninsula Kubota in Moorooduc.

Peninsula Kubota will open a new premises in the area to serve the West Gippsland market following the agreement to acquire the Kubota and Krone franchises from Vin Rowe Farm Machinery, which will continue to operate at its current location.

Vin Rowe Pty Ltd was founded by Vin Rowe in 1961. Since that time it has served farmers and the wider community by providing sales and service of farm machinery and cars. It changed its name in 2005 to Vin Rowe Farm Machinery as it concentrated on both wholesale and retail of agricultural machinery locally and nationally.

Proprietor Graham Rowe said he was pleased with the agreement and confident in the future of the Warragul dealership.

"The tractor business has changed a lot in the last 25 years. Importers and franchisees are expanding and looking for consolidation and we felt that this was the right time to pursue a sale of the Kubota dealership and the Krone haymaking equipment franchise that comes with it.

"I'm very pleased that Vin Rowe customers will continue to be supported by leaders who understand Kubota products and farming," Mr Rowe said. "That depth of knowledge will ensure a seamless transition for both customers and staff, and I wish Joe and Brad every success.

"Vin Rowe Farm Machinery will continue to operate its specialist farm machinery importing, wholesale and retail business and will still be around to serve its customers," he said.

Peninsula Kubota owners Joe Otto and Brad Fisher said they were dedicated to supporting local farmers with their expert knowledge of agricultural equipment, and eager to offer the same exceptional customer service provided by Vin Rowe Farm Machinery over the past 65 years.

With 25 years of combined experience in agricultural machinery and farming, Mr Otto and Mr Fisher said they were looking forward to bringing their skills to the business and contributing to its long legacy.

"Like Graham, we're passionate about making sure Australian farmers have the right equipment and support to do their job well," Mr Otto said. "This transaction will bring real, tangible benefits for customers, better access to parts, more service technicians on the ground, and improved availability of Kubota and Krone equipment across the region."

"For customers of both Peninsula Kubota and Vin Rowe Farm Machinery, this means stronger backup, faster support and deeper product expertise, while maintaining the local knowledge they already trust."

Peninsula Kubota places strong value on family-based culture and continuity. Mr Fisher's son, Jackson, who joined the business 12 months ago, will be involved in supporting the continued growth of the organisation.

"Having the next generation involved helps reinforce the family values and culture that underpin our business," Mr Otto said. "It's about long-term commitment to our customers, our staff and the communities we operate in."

Mr Otto and Mr Fisher also acknowledged Mr Rowe's significant contribution to the agricultural industry over more than six decades, describing him as a highly respected and trusted figure.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to build on what Graham and his family have created," Mr Otto said. "We look forward to working alongside him as he continues to operate his import and distribution business supporting customers both locally and across Australia."

The transaction is expected to be finalised on May 1, 2026.