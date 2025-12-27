CWA style birthday celebration

Warragul CWA member Margaret Nicholl recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Warragul CWA member Margaret Nicholl recently celebrated her 90th birthday alongside fellow CWA members at the Warragul Country Club.

In true CWA form, a beautiful birthday cake was lovingly prepared by the CWA members.



The cake and celebration came as a surprise to Margaret.

"We were at a CWA dinner and I had no idea that they were going to include my birthday – I never told anybody!" she said.



"I realised they had the birthday basket there - every time we have a meeting, if anyone's having a birthday, you pick something out of the basket - and it still didn't dawn on me. I was completely surprised, it was really lovely."



Margaret has been a member of the Warragul CWA for 20 years. She said she enjoyed everything the CWA did to help people in the community and looked forward to attending meetings.



Margaret also celebrated her birthday with her family.

"It was absolutely gorgeous. I loved every minute of it," she said.