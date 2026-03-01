Country music and BBQ at Meatstock

Lardner Park will host a weekend of live music and barbecuing in April when Meatstock comes to town.

Taking place on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18, the barbecue festival promises world-class barbecue and a star-studded country music line-up.

Festival director Jay Beaumont said he was excited to bring Meatstock to Gippsland.

"Meatstock is a weekend full of like-minded music and food lovers, with lots of families hanging out, camping together, enjoying authentic barbecue, great music, and really fun entertainment," he said.

"Lardner Park is an incredible and stunning venue that allows us to expand our footprint, whilst only being an hour and a quarter from Melbourne."

The festival live stage will feature a lineup of international country superstars alongside some of Australia's finest music talent. Friday will kick off with performances by US artist Bryan Martin, together with The Wolfe Brothers, Max Jackson, Rachael Fahim and Briana Dinsdale.

Saturday is set to feature Morgan Evans, USA artists Chase Matthew and Austin Williams, Lane Pittman, Hayley Jensen, Denvah and Abbie Ferris.

In addition to the country music talents, the Meatstock weekend has plenty of activities on offer for meat-lovers and barbecue fans.

National and international teams will battle it out in the barbecue pit yard, for the "BBQ Wars" - vying for the title of best in their specific protein category.

The razor-sharp skills of the nation's top butchers will be on display in a fast-paced, meat-filled showdown at the Australian Butcher Wars.

Attendees also can check out the extensive "BBQ Expo" to find everything they need for their at-home set-up, or for the most daring, get inked at the on-site tattoo station.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Meatstock, visit https://meatstock.com.au/