Community spirit thrives in Neerim

Community spirit was thriving in the Neerim district when more than 60 residents and community organisation representatives gathered for the Community Bank Neerim District's presentation of funds.

Community spirit was thriving in the Neerim district when more than 60 residents and community organisation representatives gathered for the Community Bank Neerim District's presentation of funds.

The event was held at the Neerim District Bowls Club and organised by the Neerim District Community Enterprise (NDCE) - the managing board for the Community Bank Neerim District - to celebrate recipients of the bank's 2025 community funding program.

NDCE chair Clive Patrickson emphasised the importance of projects run by local groups in achieving the enterprise's vision of a thriving and united Neerim district.

"The Neerim district has a deep history and culture in volunteering to provide a rich and vibrant community. The projects supported tonight exemplify and reinforce the power of local engagement," he said.

"We are proud to provide an invaluable banking service to the community and give back to those that make the district a special place to live."

Among the attendees were community pillars Brian and Julie Barwick, Christine Cumming and Lynne Wells, along with members of 16 community organisations who received sponsorship and grant funding throughout 2025.

One of the 2025 Beth Delzoppo Scholarship Program recipients Sorcha Cook presented the 2026 scholarship to Maddison Lewis. The scholarship will support Maddison's studies in a Diploma of Justice at Chisolm.

School captains from Neerim South Primary School, Neerim District Rural Primary School and Neerim District Secondary College attended to accept certificates on behalf of their schools for projects focused on community partnership, health and wellbeing, and educational development.

The variety of community organisations and projects awarded funding highlighted the broad range of areas the NDCE and Community Bank Neerim District are dedicated to supporting, from local sporting clubs and schools, to tourism initiatives, and helping the more vulnerable members of the community access necessities.

Community sponsorship recipients:

Neerim District Tennis Club - purchase of new equipment;

Neerim and District Lions Club - to support the 2025 town garage sale;

Neerim District Rural Primary School - design technology/Men's Shed community partnership project;

Baw Baw Latrobe Local Learning and Employment Network - 2025 Inspiring Young People event; and,

Neerim District Secondary College - purchase of a new defibrillator.

Community grants were presented to:

Food Relief Neerim District - to support the Neerim District Families Food Vulnerabilities Project;

Gippsland International Film Festival - supporting local film screenings at the 2026 Gippsland International Film Festival;

Neerim District Bowls Club - purchase of a commercial dishwasher and new blinds;

Neerim District Cricket Club - purchase of a turf roller and funding assistance for a turf curator;

Neerim District History and Heritage Group - purchase of new desktop computers;

Neerim District Junior Basketball Club - supporting access to basketball for families experiencing financial hardship;

Neerim District Progress Association - to support ongoing publication of the Neerim Star;

Neerim District Secondary College - to support year nine students participating in a Real-World Learning and Sustainability Program;

Neerim South Primary School - purchase of a 4.2m ceiling fan in the basketball stadium;

Noojee District Historical Society - purchase of a ride-on mower to enhance fire prevention measures;

VICSES Warragul Unit - purchase of vital rescue equipment;

West Gippsland Truffle Growers - support of the 2026 Follow the Aroma - Winter Truffle Festival; and,

Nilma Darnum Football and Netball Club (Challenge Grant) – to support resurfacing of the netball court

For more information about funding opportunities through the Community Bank Neerim District, contact Stacey Alfred on 0461 393 379 or stacey@ndfs.com.au