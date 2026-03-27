Community house funding pressure

Warragul Community House manager Shaun Mallia said they had to seek funding elsewhere for anything above and beyond the cost of operations.

by Courtney O'Brien

A recent rally on the steps of parliament saw hundreds of representatives from Neighbourhood and Community Houses come together to call for funding certainty, as houses struggle financially to keep their doors open to the community.

With operating costs climbing and stagnated State Government funding that has failed to keep pace with inflation over many years, houses are struggling to pay for essential items.

Warragul Community House (WCH) has traditionally offered local pre-accredited courses, lifestyle and social groups and courses. It also provides bathroom and laundry facilities for the public and has a soup kitchen in partnership with the Baw Baw Food hub.

WCH manager Shaun Mallia said there was no money for essential items like office chairs and coffee cups and if they wanted to introduce a new service for the community, they need to find additional funding.

"We're making it through, but in saying that, we have to seek funding elsewhere for anything additional above and beyond covering the cost of our operations," explained Mr Mallia, who said the situation was not unique to WCH, but to many other houses as well.

"What we're finding is that more and more of our time is getting dedicated to searching for funding elsewhere."

Alongside an increased demand for service, the pressure is building.

"We're able to track how many people come through the house and we've seen an increase in users. We're busy constantly here. We're not at capacity, but we're getting there."

"We're trying to look for new ways to bring more funding in to continue to support their needs as we don't see that decreasing."

Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath attended the rally and said houses needed secure financial support especially during this cost-of-living crisis.

"The rising cost of living is impacting grassroots community organisations by increasing their overheads and driving demand for emergency food assistance, housing support and crisis counselling higher," Ms Bath said.

"Neighbourhood House staff and volunteers are working incredibly hard to support our communities but without adequate funding, programs will be cut and services reduced and some face closures."

Mr Mallia anticipates it's going to become financially more and more challenging, and they were generating new ideas to manage.

"The house is a place of inclusion and a space where people feel comfortable to be themselves.

"We're trying to combat social isolation, so we encourage people to come here, even if it's just to walk through our doors, sit down on our deck and have a cup of coffee and just be there. They still feel a part of the community. That's so important," Mr Mallia said.

"We are a community here that embraces all and welcomes all and we're always looking at ways we can continue to support our community.

"We are creative here, we think outside the box. Nothing's impossible, especially when it comes to supporting our community. That's what worries me the most, if we were to go, that level of innovation could potentially disappear as well."