Come play for Kangas

The Hallora Junior Football Club has put the call out for more players to join up as they prepare for field both mixed and all girls teams for the first time ever - and are offering prizes for those who sign up.

The Hallora Junior Football Club are on the hunt for more players as the season quickly approaches. All ready to play are (back, from left) Dan McDonald (under 12 girls coach), Harper McCormick, Willow McDonald, Laylah McDonald, Matilda Miller, Baylan McDonald, David Miller (under 10 mixed coach), (front, from left) Sara Smethurst, Amelia Miller, Hudson Miller and Hunter Smethurst.

The Hallora Junior Football Club has put the call out for more players to join up as they prepare for field both mixed and all girls teams for the first time ever - and are offering prizes for those who sign up.

The club have expanded beyond their three mixed sides (under 10s, 12s and 14s) in the Warragul and District Junior Football League and will now combine with Ellinbank to field under 12 and 14 girls sides in the West Gippsland Junior Football Competition.

To make that a reality, however, the Kangas are out to recruit more kids and welcome them into the Hallora community.

Club vice president David Miller said the Kangas had entered the girls football space to try and bring more families into the fold, allowing brothers and sisters to play at the same club.

"We already had a handful of girls playing for us in the mixed so we thought we'd give it a crack and join up with Ellinbank," he said.

The combined Hallora/Ellinbank sides are especially in need of more numbers, with Mr Miller adding the girls who had already signed up "have loved training."

The Hallora Recreation Reserve features plenty of modern facilities, including electronic scoreboards and changerooms up to standard for girls football.

Mr Miller said Hallora's strongest aspect was how tight knit the community is.

"No kid gets left behind ... all the families have said it's a real community feel, you're not just a number and there's a real care in the place.

"We'll also have plenty of game time for the kids, nobody will be sitting on the bench for a half.

"Come down and give it a go, everyone is welcome."

The club runs free barbeques for players during their Wednesday training sessions, which Mr Miller said had been a smash hit.

Players who sign up for the season and play at least 10 games will enter the running for a quad bike or $1500 cash.

Adults will also go into the draw if they register and volunteer for 10 games and training.

The WDJFL and WGJFC seasons will both begin on the final weekend of April.

For more information contact David Miller by phone at 0400 556 137 or by email at vpresidenthallorajfc@gmail.com