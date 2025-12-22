Christmas hams stolen

Photo by Julia Fiander / Unsplash

Christmas hams were reported stolen from a Neerim South butchers during a recent burglary.

Police said $600 of ham and a quantity of cash were stolen from Jindi Pig Butchers on Main Neerim Rd.

They believe the burglary occurred between 5pm on Friday, December 12 and 4am on Saturday, December 13.

Police believe a flywire screen and glass were removed from a window to gain entry to the business.