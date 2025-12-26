Change of operating days

Neerim District Food Relief will change its regular operating day during the Christmas period to meet community need.

Providing a helping hand to those in need this Christmas are Neerim District Food Relief volunteers (from left) Julie Sheehan, Paul Louis, Bill Finch and Laura Williams.

Normally operating on Thursdays, the centre will instead open on Wednesdays due to public holiday clashes.



Co-ordinator Julie Sheehan said the doors would open on both Christmas eve and new year's eve from 9am to noon. It will revert back to Thursdays on January 8.

"It's amping up now," Ms Sheehan said.



Whilst Christmas hampers and presents have been already allocated to regulars, she said help would be still available for those in need.

"There's a lot of people needing it right now," she added.

For those meeting criteria, the Food Relief centre has some Christmas items available and will continue to offer bread, fresh fruit and other food items over the coming weeks.



Neerim District Food Relief has about 80 clients "on the books" but generally assist 25 to 30 clients per week, who may be singles, couples or families. They cover a large geographic area from Yarra Junction through to Warragul and Drouin.



It's been a big year for the group with 23 regular volunteers, having moved into new premises. The purpose-built premises, located down a laneway off the main street, have allowed the group to expand its reach and better assist those in need.

On behalf of Neerim District Food Relief, Ms Sheehan wished a merry Christmas to all in the Neerim district.



"A big thank you to our volunteers and all those who just help out," she said.

For any urgent needs over the Christmas period, contact Julie Sheehan on 0427 711 844.