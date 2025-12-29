Celebrating women in business

This year saw the launch of a new business women's network for local business owners.



Co-founders Julie Parker, Elizabeth Banks, Kate Britton and Jane Sahhar launched the initiative in May with the aim to support female business founders and owners across the region.



West Gippsland Women was created with a simple mission - to foster community and create opportunities for connection, creativity and collaboration through events and shared experiences.



The group has hosted a series of gatherings throughout the year, designed to help women in business feel more connected, seen, and supported.

An end of year event at Everything's Better with Wine was a night all about informal connection, chats and to celebrating 2025 year as a female founders in business.



The group's first 2026 event will be held in March.

New members are welcome and can follow the WGW Instagram page, which is specifically for entrepreneurial women who have founded their own businesses, whether big or small, huge - or still in development.