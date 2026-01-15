Cats sneak home in division five

Catani secured a close one-wicket win over Hallora in their top-of-the-table clash in division five.





The top-of-the-table clash between Catani and Hallora lived up to expectations in division five, with the Cats eking out a nail-biting one-run win over the Kangaroos in what could very well be an early finals preview.

It was a match that came down to the final delivery of day, and Campbell Hales was able to hold his nerve and induce a loose shot from Brian McDonald – much to the relief of the Cats' supporters.

The Kangaroos pursuit of 135 had earlier began in atrocious fashion, none of the top order able to exert influence as Bryan Hales (4/26) wreaked havoc.

Darren Humphrey (40) did his best to inspire a comeback and together with McDonald took his side to the brink, but it was Catani who walked away with the points.

Longwarry (7/262) def. Western Park (9/257)

Meanwhile, those in attendance at Longwarry Primary School were treated to a boundary bonanza, with both Longwarry and Western Park taking full advantage of the miniscule arena.

Whilst there were no clear standouts for the Crows in their innings of 7/262, the likes of Brody Hamilton (35 from 26), Connor Bennett (23* off 16) and Damien Everson (a lightning 29* from 12) – along with a staggering 58 extras – helped the scoreboard tick over at a frightening rate for the entirety of the innings.

In reply, the Warriors began positively thanks to a run-a-ball 37 from Aden Gilbert (one of his best contributions at senior level for Western Park), whilst Dayne O'Dwyer's 51 helped keep his side in touch with the required rate.

A lower order collapse threatened to make a mess of the chase, but James Campbell delivered an attitude adjustment that transformed the innings.

His 38-ball 72 included several monstrous blows over the fence but despite his knock, Craig Melville held his nerve in the final over of the game to help Longwarry snatch a five-run win.

Iona (119) def. Drouin (96)

Yarragon (6/229) def. Neerim District (56)

