Blues best Bombers

Catani have claimed their second win of the season thanks to a 45-point victory over Nilma-Darnum.

by Davyd Reid

Warragul Industrials' senior women were put through their paces in a hard fought six-point win over the top-of-the-table team in Karingal.

Nine goals to two after half time set the Blues up for their second victory, the result putting both sides to the end of a tight pack between the top eight sides of the competition.

Consecutive goals from Sage Tapner to open proceedings, one from a long bomb and another from a centred pass, had the Bombers continuing their strong form.

The Blues worked into the contest, working the ball forward to find Trent Adams for the first of his three majors before another nice set shot conversion from the Blues.

An encroachment on the mark helped the Blues edge ahead through Adam Splatt, only for Nilma-Darnum to find a response as Josh Bradley ran around to put through a great goal from the boundary.

The Blues ran on from a holding the ball free kick in the middle of the ground to put through their fourth and take a 10-point lead following a frenetic opening term.

Similarly, it would be the Bombers' turn to run on from a holding the ball free kick and put through the first of the second term.

A tight struggle ensued for much of the quarter, aided by the fact the Blues were unable to capitalise on opportunities.

Tapner, Nathan Campbell, Thomas Young, Thomas Ayama, Blake Cann and Josh Bradley were all working hard to help keep the Bombers in touch.

Tapner scored consecutive long goals to create a narrow margin for the Bombers, only for the Blues to finally break through with a long goal to Adams.

Having taken a narrow one-point advantage into the long break, the Blues came out full of running for an explosive third term that would see them put through five majors.

They were able to score through different methods, their first coming from cutting off a defensive exit, the next a roving opportunity that just snuck in.

A goal on the run came next before the Blues found Thomas Keily on the lead.

There was no reprieve as quick pace saw the Blues burn off their opponents and put through an excellent running goal.

Josh Stewart, Trent Adams, Splatt, Declan McFarlane, Liam Adams and Jesse Depasquale helped the Blues create their second half momentum.

Four goals to two helped the Blues close out a strong result.