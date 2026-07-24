Bloods and Bulldogs face off

by Davyd Reid

A clash between two sides likely to play Ellinbank District finals football headlines round 15 when fourth-placed Trafalgar hosts fifth-placed Bunyip.

After a capitulation a fortnight ago that saw Trafalgar drop out of the top three, the Bloods responded with a strong performance against Catani last week.

The Bloods simply must overcome the Bulldogs at home to keep its faint hopes of a double chance alive.

Both Trafalgar and Buln Buln will face the second-placed Cats in the run home, but the Bloods will give themselves every chance for a top three finish as the Lyrebirds face a more difficult run home.

The Bulldogs are on the verge of playing finals on the back of a much-improved season and enter the contest in strong form having easily disposed of Ellinbank last week.

The Bloods may have the slight edge at home.

LANG LANG will host Nyora with the hopes of keeping their hopes of pinching a top five finish alive.

The Tigers sit one win and a 12-point percentage gap outside and will do their best to try and make much of that up against the bottom of the table Saints.

With Buln Buln and Trafalgar to come in their final two matches, the Tigers are up against it in making a late run given Bunyip have the softer draw.

ELLINBANK host Catani in what should be a good contest, with just percentage separating the two sides.

With both coming off a hard day at the office last week, they will both be looking for a victory to give a confidence boost heading into season 2027.

LONGWARRY will look to maintain its advantage at the top of the table when it hosts Nilma-Darnum.

While the Crows present another challenge after facing the Cats last week, the Bombers will look ahead to some games they would view as winnable in the next fortnight.

NEERIM-NEERIM SOUTH and BULN BULN will each look to further consolidate in the top three with games against lower ranked sides.

The Cats host Yarragon, while the Lyrebirds host Poowong.

Neerim-Neerim South will finish the season with a good indication of where they are at, coming up against Trafalgar, Longwarry and Buln Buln in the final rounds.

It will be similar for the Lyrebirds who will finish with Longwarry, Lang Lang and Neerim South.



