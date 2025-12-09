Big week and big money for Drouin netball

The Drouin and District Netball Association has received the surprise of a lifetime last week after being given a $15,000 'Surprise and Delight' grant from Netball Victoria and Woolworths.

All abilities founder Janet Parker cuts the cake marking 21 years of the program.

The Drouin and District Netball Association has received the surprise of a lifetime last week after being given a $15,000 'Surprise and Delight' grant from Netball Victoria and Woolworths.

The money was a part of the Woolworths Netball Grants program, which sees clubs and associations across the country receive funding for their various programs and facilities.



The news came as a shock to DDNA officials, who reacted with joy and amazement at the announcement, hugging each other as they celebrated.

Melbourne Vixens player Maggie Caris was on hand for the presentation as she then helped run a NetSetGo program with some of the littlest participants, putting them through their paces as they had fun with one of their heroes.

DDNA president Jaime Awty described the grant as "a massive surprise" and "a massive boost for junior netball here in Drouin."



"This is something that we're very passionate about, grassroots netball. So giving every child the opportunity to start playing netball somewhere," she said.

"I was happy just to have Maggie here just to come and run NetSetGo and get some fruit for the kids. This is an opportunity that does not come around very often, that's for sure. It does not go unnoticed, we will all be very grateful. I have a wonderful committee and we work so hard for the best for these children."

Ms Awty said the money "can be anything" to help improve the netball experience in Drouin, including offering subsidies for players who might be able to otherwise afford the fees required to play.



"It's the things that help get these kids on court."

The news comes as the association also celebrated a special milestone last weekend, following 21 years of all-abilities netball.

Players, parents and past administrators all came down to the Drouin courts for the celebration, where they cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Drouin and District Netball Association all abilities founder Janet Parker was on hand for the party, having helped establish and coach the program.

"21 years of allowing people with a disability to play. They come from all over, from Ferntree Gully, from Melbourne on a Friday evening in Bellbird Park," Ms Awty said.