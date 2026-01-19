Big V coaches named

Ben Gaze (centre) has been named head coach of Warragul Basketball Association's new Big V team along with assistants James Portbury and Michael Bridgman.





The Warragul Basketball Association has officially announced their new coaching group for the Warragul Warriors Big V men's program.

The association recently named Ben Gaze as head coach of the program, along with James Portbury and Michael Bridgman as assistant coaches.

The coaching trio brings more than 50 years of combined representative playing experience and proven success at the highest levels of Victorian basketball.

Together they combine Big V credentials with deep local connections and a shared commitment to building an inclusive, family-oriented program that will inspire the next generation of Warragul basketballers.

Ben Gaze headlines the coaching staff as head coach, bringing an impressive playing resume that includes three Big V MVP awards (2016, 2017, 2018) and SEABL (former NBL1 South) experience with the Dandenong Rangers.

Gaze brings extensive coaching experience, including three seasons as youth league head coach at Pakenham, Victorian Championship level coaching, and a proven track record of player development at elite junior levels.

James Portbury joins as assistant coach, bringing current Big V division one experience from his role at Keysborough Cougars Elite, where his defensive systems produced the competition's number one defensive rating in 2024.

A Warragul local who was born and raised in the community, Portbury has also served as head coach in the Country Basketball League and currently coaches local junior players. His passion for developing Warragul talent and creating pathways for young players to progress through the Warriors system makes him an invaluable addition to the program.

Rounding out the coaching group is Michael Bridgman, a Warragul Warriors legend who brings championship pedigree and institutional knowledge.

A five-time CBL champion as a player and Big V division one champion and captain with Latrobe City Energy (2014, 2016), Bridgman currently serves as head coach of the Warriors' CBL men's team and has been instrumental in leading the association's re-entry application to Basketball Victoria.

As a current WBA board member since 2020, Bridgman's understanding of the local basketball community and commitment to the Warriors program runs deep.

"This coaching group represents everything we value at Warragul Basketball - excellence, community, and inclusivity," said David Thomas, General Manager of Warragul Basketball Association.

"Ben, James, and Michael bring elite playing and coaching credentials, and they share a vision of building a program that connects with everyone - players, families, volunteers, sponsors, and the entire Warragul community. We want our junior players to look at this Big V program and see something they can aspire to be part of, knowing they'll be supported every step of their basketball journey."

The coaching group's combined achievements speak to their championship mentality: six championship titles as players, multiple MVP awards, team captaincy honors, and proven coaching success across Big V, CBL, and elite junior levels.

But beyond the accolades, all three coaches are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive culture where respect, development, and community connection are paramount.

"We're not just building a basketball team; we're building a program that the entire Warragul community can be proud of," Thomas continued.

"This coaching group understands that success isn't just measured in wins and losses - it's measured in the positive impact we have on our players, families, volunteers, and supporters. We're creating an environment where everyone feels valued and has a role to play in our success."

The Warriors Big V Men's program will serve as a foundation for expanding Big V opportunities, with plans already underway for a Women's Big V program in 2026/2027.

The coaching group will work collaboratively to develop scalable systems and structures that can be replicated across programs, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth for Warragul basketball.

Player trials for the inaugural 2026 season have already commenced, with the coaching group working to finalise a competitive roster. A full team announcement is expected in the coming weeks as the Warriors prepare to compete in Big V (Division 2).

For more information about the Warragul Warriors Big V Men's program, including player registration, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer positions, and community engagement initiatives, contact the Warragul Basketball Association.