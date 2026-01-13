Barb retires after 30 years in the kinder classroom

Barb Giblin (centre) with students Hector (left) and Kaison (right).

by Bonnie Collings

Local kindergarten teacher Barb Giblin recently retired after 30 years of service with Bunyip Kindergarten.

A special bench featuring a plaque dedication was unveiled at a celebration before the end of term.

Becoming a kinder teacher was always one of Barb's ambitions.

"I always wanted to be a kinder teacher, but I didn't get a high enough HSC (score)," Barb said.

"I actually got an interview at Kew Teachers College, but there was only one kindergarten teachers' college and I didn't get in."

Barb then worked at a shop for a few years before starting her family and becoming involved as a kinder duty parent at Bunyip Kindergarten.

Already having a connection through her family, when a job at the kinder opened up she applied.

"When Matt, my youngest son started school, a job came up here (at Bunyip Kinder) for a teacher's assistant and I applied," Barb said.

"In those days you didn't have to have any qualifications, I just applied in writing and I got an interview, and that's how I got the job."

A few years later, Barb completed training to work as a kinder teacher.

Barb said one of the most memorable experiences from her time at the kinder was all the children she met and the staff she worked with.

"They have all been amazing," she said. "I really love my job, that's why I've been here so long because I absolutely love it."

In her 30 years with Bunyip Kindergarten, Barb has seen many kids come through the doors, even teaching the daughter of a former student.

"It's a bit scary" she said of teaching the children of her former students.

Barb also has strong connections to the Bunyip and district sporting communities and regularly sees her former students out and about.

Barb decided to retire last year and is looking forward to enjoying more time with her friends and family.

To celebrate her retirement, Barb and her colleagues enjoyed a team dinner and a Christmas party in Garfield with all the students.

She was presented with an engraved grandfather clock, dedicated to her 30 years of service with the kinder. A special wooden bench dedicated to Barb also was unveled.