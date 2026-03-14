Balancing the scales at IWD film event

A special mini-film festival at Peninsula Cinemas Warragul on Sunday saw community members come together in celebration of International Women's Day.

A special mini-film festival at Peninsula Cinemas Warragul on Sunday saw community members come together in celebration of International Women's Day.

In line with the United Nations International Women's Day theme for 2026, "Balance the Scales", the event featured two powerful Australian documentaries that highlighted the courage and determination of women who fought to change workplaces and society.

Organised by Women in Gippsland, the film festival was a chance for people to connect and recognise progress while acknowledging there was still work to be done.

"Workplaces and society have progressed greatly over the years, but there is still balancing of the scales to be done," Women in Gippsland co-founder Kerry Wilson said.

"It takes hard work and action to make change and even small steps can have a big impact. We want to remind women and our allies of the inspiring actions that led to change between the 1960s and 1990s - and encourage continued progress today."

The first documentary, "Women of Steel", told the true story of local women who fought for 14 years for the right to work in Wollongong's steel industry.

A Q&A session followed the screening, prompting discussion around what had changed and progressed for women in male-dominated industries, and where challenges remain.

The second film, "Brazen Hussies", reflected on Australia's women's liberation movement and the bold activists who reshaped the social landscape for generations to come.

Between screenings, attendees had the chance to connect, reflect and continue conversations from the cinema at a relaxed lunch and networking opportunity at Violet and Ivvy in Warragul.

Continuing from last year's International Women's Day picnic in the park event, attendees had the chance to write a "wish for a woman" postcard which was stuck on a whiteboard for others to see.