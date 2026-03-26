Bakery's kindness during tough times

The Bunyip Bakery has initiated a program to help people struggling in the local community.

Bunyip Bakery owners Coral Zitek and Dylan are helping out those in need. Photos by: Roman Kulkewycz

The Bunyip Bakery has initiated a program to help people struggling in the local community.

Bakery owners Coral Zitek and partner Dylan Fielder are giving away a free sandwich, a loaf of bread or a bag of rolls to locals who may be struggling with the rising cost of living.

Coral said recently a customer came into the shop and mentioned they couldn't afford to buy much, which triggered the idea for her to help financially struggling customers.

Coral and Dylan know what it's like to have little money.

"For many years we were one of those families living on "Struggle Street", wondering how we could afford the groceries for the week. Utilising pay-later services, or trying to "bulk" simple meals, even at times not eating at all," Coral said.

"Last week we received a call from one of our local schools, advising that two students had no access to school lunches that week. Thanks to the kindness of everyone we are sending a care package off to the school to ensure they both have access to good food.

"We have approached some local schools to offer a "care package" for the school to distribute either to families or students who need help. That way families and/or students are being cared for. We have also approached a local charity and will have a conversation to see if we can team up and make a bigger impact utilising their knowledge and experience.

"We will contact the local independent Living Retirement Village to see if we can bring care packages to them to leave out for residents to utilise. As that is a great way to give help without taking away from their independence.

"For those wondering what care packages will look like we are looking at fruit, tomatoes, bread, savoury items, rolls and other items depending on what is food safe to do," she said.

Coral has made up "gift of food" vouchers to the value of $4 for distribution. Customers when in the shop have been chipping in to help defray expenses.

Dylan said little acts of kindness were infectious and made people aware that others may be struggling.

"Hopefully with everyone's support, and our drive and passion we as community can help lessen food insecurity for the most vulnerable in our community as everyone deserves access to nutritious food," he said.