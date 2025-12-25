Backpack stolen as residents sleep

Thursday, 25 December 2025
A backpack containing wallets, cash and keys was stolen from a Warragul house on Sunday night whilst the occupants slept inside.

A backpack containing wallets, cash and keys was stolen from a Warragul house on Sunday night whilst the occupants slept inside.
The aggravated burglary in Wylie Ave was discovered when the residents woke yesterday and found a back door ajar.
Police believe access to the backyard was gained via a side gate.
The backpack had been left in a living room of the house.
Police issued a reminder to residents to lock all doors and windows to deter opportunistic thieves.
Anyone with information which may assist police investigations is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.

