Backpack stolen as residents sleep

A backpack containing wallets, cash and keys was stolen from a Warragul house on Sunday night whilst the occupants slept inside.

The aggravated burglary in Wylie Ave was discovered when the residents woke yesterday and found a back door ajar.

Police believe access to the backyard was gained via a side gate.

The backpack had been left in a living room of the house.

Police issued a reminder to residents to lock all doors and windows to deter opportunistic thieves.

Anyone with information which may assist police investigations is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.