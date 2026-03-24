Arrest follows park robbery

A 19-year-old man sustained injuries following an armed robbery in Drouin Civic Park on Friday night.

Police said a group of three young men bought alcoholic beverages from Premix King Drouin before walking over to Drouin Civic Park at 9:30pm.

Police allege a 19-year-old man known to the group came out from the disabled toilet in the park and threatened to harm them.

After the group asked the man to leave them alone, police allege the offender pulled a hatchet from his waistband and began to hit one of the men, a 19-year-old man, between eight and 10 times.

The offender allegedly demanded the victims hand over their alcoholic drinks. Police said the victims gave the offender their drinks and left the scene, making it to Hopetoun Rd, before the injured victim needed to lay down.

Police said the victims returned to their car before the offender allegedly reappeared from the Drouin Woolworths carpark armed with a hatchet.

The victims ran to McDonalds to hide and call police. During this time, the offender allegedly slashed all four tyres of the victim's car before he fled the scene.

The offender was arrested by Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives yesterday morning.