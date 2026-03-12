Arrest after freeway pursuit

A 35-year-old Ballarat woman was arrested on Saturday night following a pursuit along the Princes Fwy near Longwarry.

Police responded to reports of a black Holden Astra driving erratically at a high speed in the eastbound lane of the Princes Freeway near Longwarry at 10pm.

Police allege the driver was swerving around the road, collided with a road barrier and had several near misses with other vehicles.

Police attempted to intercept the car but were unsuccessful. They continued to follow the vehicle before it eventually pulled over.

The driver, who police said appeared to be drug affected, was arrested. Police allegedly located about two grams of a white, crystal substance in the vehicle.

The woman was charged with drug possession, possession of methamphetamine, dangerous driving and reckless conduct and was bailed to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in April.