All set for a big day of Boxing Day racing

Melinda McDonald crosses the winning post first on Chaichna in the Cutting Edge Electrical Drouin Cup.



Watch horse racing whilst relaxing on the lawns with Christmas leftovers at the Drouin Picnic Races on Boxing Day.

The volunteer committee is making final preparations for the annual event, with fingers crossed that fine weather will attract about 1000 people to the Drouin track.



Drouin and District Racing Club president Mark Leighton encouraged regular attendees and new racegoers to attend and enjoy a family-friendly day of country racing.

"The track's in super condition, probably as good a condition as we've had in a few years," Mr Leighton said.



"Going on other races in the area...they've all had really good fields.

"I think we're in a good place," he added. "We just need to get a nice day and we'll see our attendance grow again."



Historically a great opportunity to reunite and catch up as people return to West Gippsland to celebrate Christmas, COVID and wet weather saw several meets cancelled across recent years. However, after attracting a good crowd last year and with a great committee in place, Mr Leighton is hopeful attendance will build.

With many residents moving into the area, he is is keen to spread knowledge of the Boxing Day picnic races as a family-friendly event.



"We'd like to see some new faces there," Mr Leighton said.

The first race at the 1500 metre track in McGlone Rd is scheduled for 1pm, with the final race at about 4pm. Gates will open at 10.30am to provide opportunity for racegoers to find a good spot on the lawn and settle in.



There will be food trucks, an on-site bar and TAB van on site as well as face painting and sports clinics and giveaways for the kids across the day.

Fashions on the Field is always well supported and the mounting yard offers good access to the horses.



If weather is hot, there are plenty of shady trees to offer respite along the lawn viewing area.

Although nominations haven't yet opened, Mr Leighton is expecting good fields of horses due to the supportive picnic racing industry.



"It's our only day, so they make every effort to get there."

He highlighted Gippsland trainer Troy Kilgower as a strong supporter, often bringing about 15 horses along to Boxing Day.

Mr Leighton also praised a collaborative approach with user groups Drouin Golf Club and Drouin Men's Shed ahead of the picnic race meet.



Admission is just $20 for adults and children under 16 years are admitted free. Packages are also available.

To book tickets or find out more, visit drouin.tickets.countryracing.com.au