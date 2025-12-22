A wrap on 140 year celebrations

Warragaul Municipal Band members celebrate the end of a milestone year which marked the band’s 140th anniversary. Photograph: CRAIG JOHNSON

Our front page Christmas photo features the Warragul Municipal Band who celebrated its 140th anniversary this year.

The anniversary celebrations culminated in a special concert at the West Gippsland Arts Centre in November.



From the opening performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" to the fanfare, cake cutting and the world premiere of "Warragul" conducted by composer Nat Pollard, the concert was a spectacular showcase of the band's talent.



Both the senior band and training band ensembles - introduced by master of ceremonies Mark Ford - set a high standard for the years to come.

Another major highlight of the anniversary year was the "From The Beginning – A Walk Through Time" exhibition at the Bruce Armstrong Bandroom.



More than 150 visitors connected, or reconnected, with the band throughout October and into November. For those who missed out, the exhibition will be uploaded to the band's website over the holiday period, ensuring there is a permanent record of the band's 140-year legacy to build upon.



Warragul Municipal Band publicity officer Lindsay Snell thanked community members for their support during the anniversary year.

"To our local media, community business partners, Baw Baw Shire Council, and the wonderful and generous members of our surrounding communities - your support over the years, and especially this year, is deeply appreciated," she said.

"Warragul Municipal Band remains a steadfast entity and an integral part of both the Warragul and broader West Gippsland communities."



If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a part of a brass band, or you have an instrument collecting dust and cobwebs in storage somewhere, get in touch with the band by emailing info@warragulband.org

For more information about the music education program, contact educationofficer@warragulband.org