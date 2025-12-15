A lucky escape

A disqualified probationary driver is expected to face eight counts of reckless conduct endangering life after a car crash at Nilma North in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Acknowledging it was "lucky" there were no fatalities, the crash prompted a Christmas warning from police about speed and alcohol.



Police said it was extremely lucky that all six people in an alleged speeding vehicle - including one travelling in the boot - were still alive.

Three people inside a stationary vehicle, which was allegedly sideswiped in the crash, escaped injury.

The crash occurred on Bloomfield Rd, near the Williamsons Rd intersection, at about 2.45am.



Police said a black 2014 Subaru WRX, which was travelling along Bloomfield Rd at an estimated speed of 160km/h, veered into the stationary vehicle, launched over a dirt mound and rolled.



The driver, a 22-year-old Warragul woman, was arrested and taken to Warragul Police Station to be interviewed. It was alleged she returned a 0.025 breath test.

Previously disqualified from driving, the woman has not yet been charged.

Warragul police acting senior sergeant Kristin Hodges said it was extremely lucky that no fatalities had resulted from the crash.



She said it served as a reminder to all motorists to take care on Baw Baw roads heading into the Christmas and new year period.

In particular, she warned of the dangers of speeding, drunk or drug driving, distraction and fatigue.



"Especially coming into Christmas, there's more people on the roads," acting sen sgt Hodges said. "It's nice to be out and social and having a good time, but we want you to get home safely, the same as everyone else."

The five men inside the WRX - including one who was voluntarily in the boot - were all transported to hospital. They included a 30-year-old, 22-year-old and 20-year-old all from Warragul or Drouin, and two 18-year-olds.



One of the 18-year-olds was transported to The Alfred with a non life threatening leg injury. The four other men were taken to Dandenong Hospital.

The three people inside the stationary vehicle were uninjured. Parked on the side of the road, it is believed one passenger had only re-entered the vehicle moments before it was sideswiped.



They included a 49-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Buln Buln East, and a 19-year-old.

Police said the WRX was seized to undergo mechanical testing in an effort to determine speed at the time of the crash.

Police indicated the Warragul woman could face eight counts of reckless conduct endangering life as well as speeding and drink driving charges.