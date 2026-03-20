Friday, 20 March 2026
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Wiring stolen

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives are seeking information following the theft of electrical wiring from a Drouin subdivision site last week.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Wiring stolen

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives are seeking information following the theft of electrical wiring from a Drouin subdivision site last week.
Police allege offenders gained access to a locked site at 220 Longwarry Rd, Drouin between 4:30pm on Thursday and 5:35am on Friday.
The offenders allegedly accessed three cabinets containing copper electrical wire, before failing to jemmy open the door of an electrical sub-station.
Police said the estimated value of the sub-station damage and the stolen wiring was $80,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Baw Baw CIU on 5622 7111.

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