Wiring stolen

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives are seeking information following the theft of electrical wiring from a Drouin subdivision site last week.

Police allege offenders gained access to a locked site at 220 Longwarry Rd, Drouin between 4:30pm on Thursday and 5:35am on Friday.

The offenders allegedly accessed three cabinets containing copper electrical wire, before failing to jemmy open the door of an electrical sub-station.

Police said the estimated value of the sub-station damage and the stolen wiring was $80,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baw Baw CIU on 5622 7111.