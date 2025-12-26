Willow Grove tops NAPLAN

Willow Grove Primary School has been named Gippsland's top performing school in NAPLAN for grade fives. With school principal Tamara Halket (third left) are grade five students Grace, Sidney, Isabella, Jack and Emma.

Willow Grove Primary School has been crowned Gippsland's top primary school after finishing atop the local area's NAPLAN rankings.



Up against a myriad of larger private schools, Willow Grove's grade five students registered an average score of 535.2, ranking them as number one primary school in the Gippsland area.



The result also puts them in the top nine per cent of all schools in Victoria.

Results included an average score of 566 in reading, again putting the school at the top of the rankings for Gippsland's 86 primary schools as Willow Grove registered strong results in just about every area.



St Paul's Anglican Grammar School finished second for the region, continuing its history of strong results across the board.

Willow Grove principal Tamara Halket said everyone at the school was "so proud" of the results.



"It just shows the smaller schools can achieve just as much as the bigger ones all around Victoria," she said.

Ms Halket said the results were revealed at an assembly to great applause from students, who were delighted with their efforts.



Ms Halket put the success down to a whole-school approach to making learning a fun experience, with a heavy emphasis on the teacher curriculum and its delivery.

She added that while she knew the school's results were up there with the best, it was an incredible surprise to learn they were the best in Gippsland.

"We want to continue to make this school somewhere where the kids want to be and have fun," she said.

"We're just so proud of them, they absolutely deserve it."