Vital Varadharajan saves Eagles

A stunning 167 from Ellinbank's Aaditya Varadharajan saved the Eagles' innings on Saturday.Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

by Samuel Laffy

Ellinbank (289) vs Drouin (0/34)

One of the more staggering knocks you're ever likely to see was compiled by Aaditya Varadharajan on Saturday, with the Canadian international seemingly saving Ellinbank from an embarrassing exit from finals contention against top four rivals Drouin.

With a logjam in the middle of the table, four teams began round 14 in the running for fourth spot – and a semi-final berth – and in the early part of the day it was entirely one-way traffic as the Hawks made life miserable for the Eagles' top and middle order.

Brad Glover trapped Sean Masterson in front for a second-ball duck, 'TK' Keily was sharply caught low at cover by James Wilcock to depart without scoring, and Nick Fairbank's lean season continued when was removed for a golden duck by Troy Lehman (3/50 off 13).

When Wilcock (3/71) removed both Alex Gaudion and Brayden Rintoule for single digit scores Ellinbank were 7/67 and staring down the ignominy of a humbling defeat.

However, Varadharajan remained at the crease and as long as he was there the Eagles stood a chance of recovery.

Whilst he's shown glimpses of his dynamic hitting ability to date, an innings of real substance hadn't yet been delivered by the all-rounder. Saturday changed that.

Powerfully driving the ball to all parts and seizing upon anything slightly back-of-a-length (and subsequently dispatching it to the fence), Varadharajan took full toll on the Drouin attack, the rapid outfield conditions at Ellinbank perfectly suiting his aggressive intent.

With Jack Pandolfo providing able support – notching a 78-ball 44 in a stunning 138-run ninth-wicket stand – the pair seeming broke the spirit of the Hawks as the day progressed.

All in all, 24 boundaries flew from Varadharajan's blade as he compiled 167, with Ellinbank finally dismissed for 289 in the 67th over.

The Hawks though – to their credit – began their unlikely pursuit in fine form, as Wilcock (20*) and Trevor Gardiner (10*) calmly took 34 runs off the required target before stumps.

All eyes will certainly be on this contest as it reaches its conclusion next weekend.

Hallora (6/205) vs Trafalgar (99)

Hallora meanwhile set about claiming the unlikeliest of season recoveries against Trafalgar, with the Kangaroos in ominous form as they set the scene for an outright win.

Having recorded just a solitary victory before the Christmas and New Year's break, it seemed almost impossible for Hallora to even be in the running for a semi-final spot heading into round 14. However, their turnaround in form has been a consistent feature of the final few rounds of the home and away season.

And whilst Ellinbank's exploits mean even if they claim maximum points they could still miss, the Kangaroos finished the first day's play holding a 106-run first-innings lead over a Ships side that performed dismally.

Only Louis Hennessy was able to provide resistance with the bat – and the youngster should be congratulated on his excellent innings – as Josh Wilson (3/23), Gamini Kumara (3/12), and Andrew Donohue (2/21) ran riot.

Extracting significant movement through the air and off the wicket, the trio made life miserable for Trafalgar, bundling them out for just 99 in the 46th over.

Recognising the importance of haste in setting up their chances, Hallora attacked from the get-go in their reply, and the Ships' attack was simply unable to stymie their boundary-hitting ability.

Runs came in a flurry – with the Kookaburra dispatched to all parts of the ground – as Brett Williams (55 from 59), Brayden Hunter (41 off 60), and Gamini Kumara (a 28-ball 34) disrupted the rhythm of the bowlers.

Their intent meant regular wickets fell, but Hallora nonetheless reached 6/205 from just 31 overs – Trafalgar now facing the challenging task of recouping on Saturday now that their finals hopes have been dashed.

Western Park (2/187) vs Iona (64)

Western Park shrugged off the upset defeat at the hands of Catani in the one-day final to complete a demolition job against an Ionan outfit who must be keen for their season of struggle to finally come to an end.

Whilst the Swamp Tigers did their best to match it with their highly fancied opponents, they found themselves thoroughly outclassed against a Warriors outfit looking to recapture their best form before semi-final action.

Only Thomas Cottrell was able to mount somewhat of a counterattack against some imperious Western Park bowling – striking Joel Batson for multiple boundaries – but he was removed by Ellis Whiteford (who tore through the tail to claim 3/7) attempting one big shot too many.

Batson (5/32 from 10) – who has somewhat surpassed his brother to be the more feared bowling option in recent weeks – maintained a relentless back-of-a-length approach that rarely strayed from the channel. Batters were frequently caught in two minds whether to go forward or back, attack or defend, and were dismissed as a result of the confusion.

He caught the flashing edge of Liam Lenders' bat to remove the Swamp Tigers captain without scoring and followed up by luring Carter Davis (13 from 21) into an ill-advised cut shot that was swallowed at gully.

Iona made their way to only 64 before being dismissed in the 32nd over, providing Western Park ample time to build a first innings lead.

Henry Allsop – who has provided glimpses of his glorious potential at times in recent years – has (to date) enjoyed a lean streak in the highest tier of the WDCA, but Saturday's knock might very well prove to be the innings that provides belief moving forward.

With no time or scoreboard pressure, the youngster was able to bat with freedom, and as the afternoon progressed, he took full toll on the Ionan attack.

He brought up his 50 with a stylish swivel-pull off Cottrell, and soon began to expand his strokeplay, reaching 88* at the close of play as Western Park compiled 2/187.

How long the Warriors choose to bat for will be of keen interest next weekend, with the Swamp Tigers potentially facing an extended stint in the field.

Longwarry (160) vs Catani (2/95)

In the final division one encounter of the weekend, Catani finished the first day's play in a commanding position against Longwarry, the Crows no doubt licking their wounds after they began the day with a chance at sealing a top four berth.

An uninspiring performance from their top and middle order, however, meant they couldn't seize the early momentum and instead were forced to claw their way back into the contest.

Cam Brown (2/45 from 13) and Riley McDonald (3/26, and whose bowling prowess has been a feature in recent weeks) ran through Longwarry in the early part of the day, and with the scoreboard reading 5/58 the Crows were definitely on the back foot.

To their credit, Jason Hameeteman (25 from 45), Liam Webb (22 off 45), and Matthew Aslett (a superb run-a-ball 51, including a pair of towering sixes) refused to go quietly into that good night, and combined to boost the Longwarry total to 160 before they were dismissed in the 49th over.

Unfortunately, they couldn't carry that enthusiasm into the field, as James Vela quickly set about snatching back the advantage.

Refusing to let the bowlers settle, the Cats' batter blasted a rapid half-century that had the Crows fielders regularly fetching the ball from the fence.

Harrison Stephens (2/17) did what he could to stem the flow of runs, but Catani nonetheless reached 2/95 at stumps – requiring just 66 more runs to claim first-innings victory.