Unsuccessful escape on tractor

A 35-year-old Melbourne man and a 22-year-old Moe woman were arrested at a Labertouche farm on Friday afternoon following a pursuit involving 12 police units.

A triple zero call from a community member alerted police to suspicious vehicles driving in the Labertouche area which were identified by police as stolen.

Police allege the offenders exited the vehicles at a farm property in Morrison Rd, Labertouche. When police approached, the offenders allegedly fled on foot, running through paddocks and jumping over fences.

A cordon involving 12 police units from across Drouin and Warragul was established to secure the area, including uniform police, crime investigation unit detectives, highway patrol, airwing, drone, canine and proactive policing units.

Police allege the offenders gained access to tractors and drove through fences before ultimately ditching them as they were unfamiliar with how to operate the vechicles.

The offenders were arrested, charged with theft and theft of a motor vehicle. The pair were bailed to appear in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in August.