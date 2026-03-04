United juniors star again

It was another successful week for Gippsland United's junior ranks against Nunawading City.

Gippsland United have registered another series of strong results across their junior ranks after hosting Nunawading City FC for Sunday's round three action.

Under 13s – GUFC drew Nunawading City 3-3

The under 13s got off to a flying start, with Archer Riess finding the back of the net in just the third minute to give Gippsland an early lead.

United continued to dominate possession and attacking play, but an unfortunate own goal allowed Nunawading to level the scores.

The response was immediate, with Tayt Talerico restoring the lead. Not long after, Ethan Pritchard unleashed a cracking shot that struck the post and rebounded perfectly to Riess, who rose to head home his second goal of the match.

Gippsland headed into halftime with a strong 3-1 advantage.

Five minutes into the second half, Nunawading narrowed the margin with a well-taken goal and began applying sustained pressure.

United's defence worked tirelessly to deny multiple chances, but with just two minutes remaining, Nunawading broke through again to equalise.

Despite a dominant first half and a determined defensive effort, the match finished in a hard-fought 3–3 draw.

Under 14s – GUFC def. Nunawading City 4-1

The under 14s' victory over Nunawading City FC sees them move into second place on the Boys Youth State League South East ladder.

Both teams began strongly, with Nunawading looking dangerous through their pace, technical skill and wide attacking shape.

Gippsland initially struggled to establish control but maintained possession through individual effort and physical presence.

GUFC opened the scoring when Kingston Vella delivered a cross from the right that found Jayden Ryan for a composed finish. Momentum continued, though a second goal was ruled out for offside.

Nunawading capitalised on Gippsland's high defensive line to level the score at 1–1, sending their quick striker through one-on-one with the keeper.

Late in the first half, GUFC earned a free kick deep in attacking territory. Alexander Olijnyk delivered a deceptive ball into the six-yard box, and Yien Ruey finished via a deflection to restore the lead.

After a clear half-time message from the coaches and technical director Scott Housden, the under 14s began the second half strongly. Another goal was disallowed early, this time from Yien Ruey after a Logan Scott driving run and cross.

Jayden Ryan converted from the penalty spot midway through the second half following a tripping foul.

Gippsland refused to relent, and left back Brody Sherburn - in arguably his best performance for the club - carried the ball into dangerous territory before releasing Ryan, who finished confidently in a one-on-one to secure a 4–1 victory.

Under 16s – GUFC def. Nunawading City 4-0

The under 16s secured an impressive 4-0 result against visitors who started the round one place above them on the ladder.

The match began evenly before Abbosogni broke the deadlock after 15 minutes to put United 1-0 ahead.

United continued to press, earning a penalty after Diston-McCann was brought down. Sullyman calmly converted to send the home side into halftime 2-0 up.

With no substitutes available due to game-related knocks, United played the entire second half with the same 11 players. The team showed tremendous resilience and commitment.

Diston-McCann added two second-half goals to seal the 4-0 victory, while a tiring but determined defence repelled repeated Nunawading attacks.

The win lifts United's 16s into third place on the ladder.

Other results

Under 15s: 2-1 win

Under 18s: 3-1 win

Next week sees all teams on the road to face Ashburton away.