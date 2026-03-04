Tyres slashed

Four Toyota Hiace vans parked outside a Warragul disability service provider were left with slashed tyres following an offence overnight last Wednesday.

The offence occurred at Scope Disability Services in George St, Warragul, resulting in about $4500 damage.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.