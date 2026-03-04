Thursday, 5 March 2026
Subscribe
Advertising banner
News

Tyres slashed

Four Toyota Hiace vans parked outside a Warragul disability service provider were left with slashed tyres following an offence overnight last Wednesday.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Tyres slashed

Four Toyota Hiace vans parked outside a Warragul disability service provider were left with slashed tyres following an offence overnight last Wednesday.
The offence occurred at Scope Disability Services in George St, Warragul, resulting in about $4500 damage.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.

Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos
Advertising banner