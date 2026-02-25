Tree becomes a talking point for students

Students from NDSC Logan Robinson-Cameron, Shylah Shortis, Phoebe Fawkner and Jax Stafford at the schools Blue Tree sculpture - a symbol of hope and a reminder to start conversations around mental health and suicide.

by Courtney O'Brien

Neerim and District Secondary College last week launched a blue tree sculpture, placed at the school's front entrance.

The initiative is part of the Blue Tree Project, with the tree being a symbol of hope and a visual reminder to start conversations and challenge attitudes around mental health and suicide.

NDSC's tree is unique in that it's a metal sculpture, rather than an old tree painted blue.

NDSC you outreach worker Christine Hobbs explained a metal sculpture was chosen for longevity and because there wasn't an old tree to paint.

"If we have a big, strong, blue tree that isn't going to fall down, it is going to be a powerful reminder to all the kids, every day, of the hope that we have, if we share and talk and support one another," said Ms. Hobbs.

"There have been a number of people that we have lost to suicide in the Neerim South community. So, it's not just for the school community. It's for the wider community as well."

Year 10 students Logan, Shylah, Phoebe and Jax said having the tree at the school was "definitely a good thing" and it helped students understand they could and would be supported by others when they needed it. They also said they thought the tree "looks cool".

Ambassador for the Blue Tree Project Warren Davies spoke to all 200 students at the launch about his mental health journey and why he was a mental health ambassador.

Mr Davies spoke about the importance of communication, connection, seeking help and the importance of checking in with yourself and those around you.

"Warren talked about how the blue trees is a message of hope. And it's a reminder too, to seek help and obviously suicide's not the answer," Ms Hobbs said.

"So hopefully that will carry on for our school, that message of hope and the reminder to start the conversation with another, check in, ask are you okay? Look out for your friends and all that kind of thing."

Blue Tree Project is a mental health charity that began in 2019 after the tragic loss of Jayden White, a much-loved son, brother and friend to suicide in 2018. What began as a grassroots project in Western Australia has grown into an internationally recognised and impactful charity.