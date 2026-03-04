Toy store burglary

Toys and a child's tricycle were reported stolen from a shipping container at a Warragul toy store between 5:30pm on Wednesday and 8:50am on Friday.

Police allege offenders cut a hole in a fence behind Toyworld Warragul and gained access to an area with a shipping container. Offenders allegedly cut the padlock on the shipping container to gain entry before stealing a small boy's Eurotrike valued at $99, some toys and other unknown items.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.