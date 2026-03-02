Students build disaster resilience

Local students are building their disaster resilience skills through interactive workshops thanks to an Australian Red Cross initiative supported by Baw Baw Shire Council.

The Resilient Kids Initiative brings fun and interactive workshops to local primary schools. Using games and activities, children are taught how to recognise emergency services workers, call 000, and use breathing techniques to stay calm.

Children in senior grades also are taught how to create an emergency kit using a Red Cross Pillowcase, which they are able to decorate and take home to show their families.

More than 300 students have already participated in workshops delivered by The Resilient Kids Initiative, including students at Bona Vista, Nilma, Tanjil South and Trafalgar primary schools.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson said she was thrilled to see local schools taking up the opportunity.

"The Resilient Kids Initiative is a vital program for the Baw Baw Shire," she said.

"It addresses the need to support and encourage disaster resilience in the youngest members of our community and adopts an 'all hazards' approach to help prepare them for any future emergencies."

As extreme weather events continue to impact local communities, young people may have questions or worries about what to do if there is a storm, heavy rainfall, high winds or fire danger. The workshops are designed to educate children on how to prepare for and respond to an emergency and encourage further conversations with parents, teachers and caregivers.