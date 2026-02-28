St Paul's preps cross over

Laughter, excitement and a touch of nervousness filled the air at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School when their newest students began their primary school journey.

Head of St Pauls Drouin Junior School Rowan van Raay crosses Carter Elstons hat.

The year opened with a bright beginning, celebrating the much-loved 'Crossing of the Hats' ceremony, an annual milestone moment at both the Drouin and Warragul campuses.

During the event, the preps proudly had their "Almost a Preppie" golden hats from last year's orientation, transformed by crossing out the word "almost" to symbolise their official place in the school community.

Starting school is a big step, not just for children, but also for their families. Teachers were on hand to offer reassurance, sharing their experience and care as students settled into new routines and formed new friendships.

As the young learners began their journey, they did it with the support of their school community, learning side by side, building connections and celebrating every small step along the way.