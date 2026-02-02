Snapshot of the past - Richard John Roe's delivery cart



An undated photograph of Richard John Roe's delivery cart outside the Drouin Post Office.

Mr Roe was a local baker and owned a business in Princes Way. He purchased the bakery business at 120 Princes Way - the site where Manson's Tyre and Auto stands today - from Mr J. McIntyre in 1905.

In January 1913, a fire totally destroyed the bakery and four other businesses - John Blacker's general store, a saddlery, Coffee Palace and Mr Bosanko's house and furniture store.

Mr Roe rebuilt his shop on the block next door and he continued the business until his death in 1925.

Photograph and information courtesy of Drouin History Group. The group's volunteers collect, document, research, preserve and exhibit items that reflect life in Drouin and surrounding districts to preserve artefacts and share knowledge of the past. To find out more - drouinhistorygroup.org.au