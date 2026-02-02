Snapshot of the past - Neerim-Neerim South Football Club rooms

A photograph of a workman putting the finishing touches on Neerim-Neerim South Football Club's new $60,000 two-storey clubrooms in March 1982.

Just 10 years later, the clubrooms were destroyed in a devastating fire.

The $60,000 clubrooms signalled the start of a new era at Neerim South, resulting from a whole town effort.

Built utilising voluntary labour, expertise and materials, then president John Tucker claimed the opening of the clubrooms would result in Neerim South ultimately having a sporting facility second to none in Gippsland.

Club history shows $250,000 of damage was caused in the early morning fire in April 1992. Changerooms, showers, a sauna and upstairs social rooms used by both the football and cricket clubs were destroyed.

Unreplaceable items including trophies, team photos, football and cricket records and premiership flags - including the historic Warragul Shire 1982 centenary premiership flag - were also lost.

A new function area and clubrooms were built and officially opened in April 1993. After much talk and consultation, it was named "Phoenix Rooms", reflecting its rise from the ashes.

The club has enjoyed a much happier future of late, named premiers and champions in both the senior football and A grade netball competitions within the Ellinbank and District Football Netball League.

Photograph courtesy of the Warragul Gazette.